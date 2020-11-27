May 5, 1934 - Nov 20, 2020 Robert Saks Mechigian, 86, of Siesta Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born May 10, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to Aram and Ida (nee Sivazlian) Mechigian. Robert and his beloved wife of 59 years, Ruth (nee Richards) who preceded him in death raised their three sons in Milford, Michigan on Lake Sherwood. Robert was raised in Detroit, Michigan by his mother Ida and his step father, Eddie Kacherian. Ida and Eddie owned Saks Dry Cleaners where Robert drove the dry cleaning delivery truck everyday after school. Every housewife around Detroit and Grosse Pointe would shoutout, "Bobby Saks is here with the delivery". Hence, the infamous Bob Saks Legend was coined. Bob later sold cars at Dawson Taylor Chevrolet, Stark Hickey Automotive and Joe May Chevrolet, and cars became his life from then on. Bob opened his first auto dealership in Gross Pointe, Michigan, Bob Saks Oldsmobile. He moved his dealership to Farmington Hills, Mi where he had multiple franchises. Keeping it in the family, Bob had all 3 of his son's work for him. When he retired, he moved to his longtime home on Siesta Key, Florida. He will be deeply missed by his sons Mark (Leslie) and Kevin (Julie); grandchildren Alexis, Farah, Hunter, Madeleine, Nickolas, Drake, Griffin, Clara and Anna. Bob was preceded in death by his son Robert (Allyson), his step daughter, Anita Louise Berridge and grandson, David. Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store