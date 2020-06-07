December 20, 1953 - May 13, 2020 If you knew Bob Stockton, you loved Bob Stockton. He was a wonderful, generous, kind, thoughtful, and energetically joyful leader. Robert "Bob" Alan Stockton, 66, "racing age 67" of Riverside, California, died May 13, 2020. He was born in San Diego, CA to Robert and Beverly Stockton. He received his B.S. in Construction Engineering in 1978 at California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. He was married to the love of his life, Kelli (Tyson) Stockton, for 16 years, and together for a total of 20 years. Between them, Bob and Kelli have 5 children and 4 grandchildren. "Work Hard, Play Hard, Pray Hard" was not only his motto, but it was the way Bob lived his life. Bob dedicated his life to making Riverside a better place, whether it was serving as the Vice President and Principal-in-Charge at Rick Engineering Company, Director and Vice President of the Monday Morning Group, serving as part of the Leadership Riverside Steering Program, member of the Engineering Advisory Board for California Baptist University (CBU), Director of Western Municipal Water District, board of Path of Life Ministries, Chair of the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce, East Hills Chamber board and Executive Leader for the American Heart Association. He was recognized as Father of the Year for the American Diabetes Association in 2014. He was also the Gubernatorial appointee to the California Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, and previously served the Riverside County YWCA, Riverside Planning Commission, Riverside Public Utilities, Riverside Sunrise Rotary and Doctors Without Borders. Bob was not only committed to making the city of Riverside better, but he also made the lives of everyone he met better by always putting others before himself. Bob was passionate about coaching athletes and gave his time sacrificially coaching the Woodcrest Christian Mountain Bike Team. Bob trained anyone who asked when preparing for Ironman challenges, Wildflower triathlons, half-marathons, Catalina 50K runs, Ragnar races, Endeavor adventure races (El Chivo), and many more. Bob was an athlete himself and could often be found racing alongside those he coached. In his younger days, he was part of the BAD (Bob And Don) racing team in their desert race cars for several years together. A Boy Scout Leader for his son's troop and "The Prop Guy" for his daughter's dance studio Just Plain Dancin'. If he wasn't racing, he was cheering from the sidelines. Bob's enduring spirit captivated any event as he cheered on anyone striving to accomplish their goals. But there was no greater cheerleader than Bob for his wife Kelli, co-owner of Riverside Jazzercise and The Personal Training Center (PTC), and a perfect partner with an equal zest for life. He even got his personal training certification to be closer to Kel. Bob could always be found in the front row of one of Kelli's classes and, most recently due to COVID, as director and videographer of some of her online Jazzercise classes. Bob and Kelli loved to travel. Of the many places around the world they were able to visit, Hawaii was always one of their favorite destinationswhich was evident from his love of Hawaiian print shirts and his turtle tattoo. Some of his most memorable moments traveling were when they were able to ride a portion of the Tour de France route in 2004 in France and in 2015, being baptized in the Jordan River in Israel by longtime friend and pastor, Matt Brown of Sandals Church, Riverside. According to Rusty Bailey, friend and the Mayor of Riverside, CA, "Bob Stockton was a true saint of Riverside. Bob was always generous with his spirit and his time. He brought heart and excellence to everything he put his mind to. He led a valued and faith-centric life and was the epitome of everything that was great and lived life to the fullest. Bob was a valued mentor, a wise sounding board, and a cherished friend and family member. Many of us take great peace in knowing that Bob is in the loving arms of his Savior." Bob is survived by his adoring wife Kelli; and was so extremely proud of his children, Nathan (Sarah), Heather, Adam, Travis (Lisa), Emily (Christopher); as well as grandkids Rages, Winter, Harley and Easton. Also one sister Karen (David) Holden and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Bob will be held online on Friday, June 12th, at 5:00 pm on live.sandalschurch.tv. Bob's ashes will be scattered in some of his favorite places. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The "Coach Bob Stockton Memorial Endowed Scholarship" ua.calbaptist.edu/give. The scholarship will benefit Woodcrest Christian students headed to CBU. All gifts received by June 30th will be matched dollar for dollar by the University.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.