ROBERT CLYDE STROH Age 87, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan and Riverside, California, passed away on March 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. He was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Algoma High School. Robert was a proud U.S. Airforce Veteran serving in Korea, a graduate of Ferris State College, a District Manager for Gambles, and sold commercial real estate. Beloved father of Patricia, John and Kim and adored grandfather to five and recently a great grandfather! Bob loved fishing, golf, and playing Solitaire. Interment with Military Honors at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California. In lieu of flowers: Memorials can be made in memory of Robert Stroh to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), 11301 Wilshire Blvd., West Los Angeles, Ca. 90073


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 31, 2020.
