1/1
Robert W. Moory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Moory was born in New London, Connecticut on September 18, 1942 and he passed away after a short illness on August 6, 2020. He was 77 years young and was a Navy Veteran. Dad loved to travel and tinker on his toys, he had a special love for his yacht and custom made motorcycle. He had the travel bug and never stayed in one place too long. He had his last trip to Seattle, Washington with his longtime girlfriend E. J. Lefendre who will greatly miss him. He will be sadly missed by his twin daughters Christine Rash and Caroline Mercado and brother Donald Youmans and his family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved