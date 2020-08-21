Robert W. Moory was born in New London, Connecticut on September 18, 1942 and he passed away after a short illness on August 6, 2020. He was 77 years young and was a Navy Veteran. Dad loved to travel and tinker on his toys, he had a special love for his yacht and custom made motorcycle. He had the travel bug and never stayed in one place too long. He had his last trip to Seattle, Washington with his longtime girlfriend E. J. Lefendre who will greatly miss him. He will be sadly missed by his twin daughters Christine Rash and Caroline Mercado and brother Donald Youmans and his family.





