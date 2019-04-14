|
|
ROBERT CHARLES WALTS
October 22, 1934 - April 5, 2019
Surrounded by family, Robert passed away peacefully at age 84 Friday, April 5, 2019. Robert was born in Illinois. He lived and worked in El Segundo, California with wife Patsy. They moved to Riverside, California where Robert enjoyed traveling, horseback riding, bingo, his many pets, nature, watching sports and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife Patsy of 54 years; his 4 children Russell, Marilyn (Kathy), Bobby and Kevin; 15 grandchildren Abraham, Aaron, Sarah, BJ, Jacob, Jessie, and Josh, Alicia, Adam, wife Kai, David, wife Alondra, Orlatta, husband Beto, and Marilyn Elizabeth, husband Jorge, Amanda, Bryce, and Jake; 13 great grandchildren Robert, Stephanie, Chalee, Leanna, Kaimana, David, Kawiwo'ole, Achaiah, Andrew and Nathan, Ayren, Noaha, and Shyann. Also survived by brother Marvin Walts; sister Dorothy Dennis, nieces and nephews.
Robert was also preceded in death by first wife Marilyn Walts, parents Charles Athen Walts, Martha and Lyle McKenzie, nephews Thomas and Randy and niece Debbie.
Robert is beloved by his family for his kindness, generosity, loyalty, great sense of humor and love for his pets. He is deeply missed but our wonderful memories will live on forever in our hearts! We love you and God Speed!
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019