ROBERT LEON WRENCH
Age 76, of Sun City, CA, passed away Feb. 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Lena (Hales) Wrench; brother, John Day, and daughter, Larissa Castilleja. He is survived by: brother, Donn (Carol) Wrench of Marysville, Michigan; son, Jeff Wrench of Westfield, Indiana; daughter, Melinda Wrench (Kevin Cunneely) of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter Nadine (Fernando) Martinez of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Briana Castilleja, Ro Martinez, Avi Martinez, Owen Cunneely, Quinn Cunneely, and great grandson, Darian Ruiz.
Robert was an avid cyclist, briefly racing professionally when he was younger. He was also a voracious reader with a passion for philosophy and biological sciences. He read to learn and he enjoyed writing. He authored a book entitled "Noonday Changes". Robert was a friend to many and will be missed by those who knew him.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019