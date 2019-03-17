Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wrench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wrench

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Wrench Obituary
ROBERT LEON WRENCH
 Age 76, of Sun City, CA, passed away Feb. 5, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Lena (Hales) Wrench; brother, John Day, and daughter, Larissa Castilleja. He is survived by: brother, Donn (Carol) Wrench of Marysville, Michigan; son, Jeff Wrench of Westfield, Indiana; daughter, Melinda Wrench (Kevin Cunneely) of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter Nadine (Fernando) Martinez of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Briana Castilleja, Ro Martinez, Avi Martinez, Owen Cunneely, Quinn Cunneely, and great grandson, Darian Ruiz.
Robert was an avid cyclist, briefly racing professionally when he was younger. He was also a voracious reader with a passion for philosophy and biological sciences. He read to learn and he enjoyed writing. He authored a book entitled "Noonday Changes". Robert was a friend to many and will be missed by those who knew him.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.