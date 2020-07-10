1/1
Robyn Reed
October 13, 1953 - May 25, 2020 Robyn Renee (Weikum) Reed passed away peacefully at the age of 66. It is with heavy hearts we share this news, as Robyn had a heart bigger than herself. Robyn was known for her thoughtfulness, generosity, and selfless giving. Her infectious smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by her husband, mother, sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, friends and long time coworkers at Dr. Silvola's dental office.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 10, 2020.
