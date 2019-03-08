The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
For more information about
Rochelle Alaimo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Alaimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle Alaimo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rochelle Alaimo Obituary
August 1943 - February 28, 2019 Rochelle passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Her daughter Deborah, son David and daughter-in-law Sheri will miss her dearly, as will her 6 grandchildren. She also has a sister Lorraine and sister-in-law Virginia, in Rochester, along with nieces, nephews and cousins across the states. She was born in Rochester, New York in 1943 and moved to Riverside, California in 1965 with her husband, Tom Alaimo. She built a loving home, focused on her family, and had a passion for baking. She and Tom made a great team; all were welcomed. In her later years, she spent lots of time with her grandchildren, going to their events, teaching them how to cook, bake and craft. She was Ma and Grams to many, even those not her own. She will always have a special place in our hearts! Memorial will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:30-8pm with Rosary Vigil service at 7pm at Acheson & Graham Mortuary in Riverside, Ca. Funeral Mass is Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church followed by interment at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Apple Blossoms Board & Care Facility. WL00191720-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now