August 1943 - February 28, 2019 Rochelle passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Her daughter Deborah, son David and daughter-in-law Sheri will miss her dearly, as will her 6 grandchildren. She also has a sister Lorraine and sister-in-law Virginia, in Rochester, along with nieces, nephews and cousins across the states. She was born in Rochester, New York in 1943 and moved to Riverside, California in 1965 with her husband, Tom Alaimo. She built a loving home, focused on her family, and had a passion for baking. She and Tom made a great team; all were welcomed. In her later years, she spent lots of time with her grandchildren, going to their events, teaching them how to cook, bake and craft. She was Ma and Grams to many, even those not her own. She will always have a special place in our hearts! Memorial will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:30-8pm with Rosary Vigil service at 7pm at Acheson & Graham Mortuary in Riverside, Ca. Funeral Mass is Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11am, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church followed by interment at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Apple Blossoms Board & Care Facility.