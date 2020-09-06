October 23, 1952 - July 31, 2020 Rodolfo Martinez Nava passed on July 31, 2020 at the age of 67. He attended LA Trade Tech where he earned his Associate Degree in Electronics. Rodolfo (Rudy) retired from Xerox after 40 years of committed service. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Tonia Martinez, his eldest son and daughter-in-law Rodolfo Martinez & Sabrina Tovar-Martinez, youngest son and daughter-in-law Michael & Ashley Martinez and their 3 sons. He is also survived by his siblings- 3 brothers and 4 sisters. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store