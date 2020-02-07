|
ROGER HENRY STEVENSON October 16, 1936 - February 3, 2020 Roger Henry Stevenson was born October 16, 1936 to Althea and Andrew Stevenson in Riverside, CA. He attended Corona High School where he was involved in band and theatre. He attended LA City College studying electronics. He worked in private retail for 15 years before becoming employed as an electronic technician for 36 years with Corona-Norco Unified School District. After marrying Rosie Murphy Fredericks on April 7, 1990 they moved to Riverside. He became a very active member of St. Catherine's Church being an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the sick and numerous ministries. He spent many hours of volunteering at Our Lady of Perpetual Help food pantry, he was a Trustee for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Riverside Council #1638 as a Sir Knight 4th degree of the Order in Msgr. Flanagan Assembly #0059. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Arnold, and his niece Suzanne. He is survived by his wife, Rosie; his sister, Judith Stevenson; his sister-in-law, Charlotte Stevenson; two nieces, Cathy Valeson, and Karen Stevenson; a nephew Scott Stevenson (Tristan), grand niece, Cassidy Stevenson; grand nephew Shane Stevenson; two step-daughters, Ivy McDonald (Michael), and Penny Lewis (Ed), 3 step grandchildren, Cassandra Stainbrook, Madelyn Carlson (Matt), and Thomas Stainbrook, and great grandson Eric Crowell. Roger enjoyed traveling, theatre, bowling, barbecuing and having a good time with his dear friends and the extended Murphy family. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Viewing, Rosary, Eulogy and Fellowship will be at 4pm on Sunday, February 9 at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary in Riverside. Mass at 12noon on Monday, Feb. 10 at St. Catherine's with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Our Lady of Perpetual Food Pantry, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or the Knights Wheelchair Fund
Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020