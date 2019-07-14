|
ROGER A, LORENZEN
November 14, 1944 - July 1, 2019
Roger passed away at Veteran's Hospital, Long Beach, CA. Airforce Vietnam Veteran. Visitation: Thursday, July 18, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Pierce Brother's Crestlawn Mortuary 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA, Commitment Burial: Friday, July 19, 9:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA. Reception following: 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. Corona Elks Lodge 2045, 912 E. 6th St., Corona, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 14, 2019