The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
(951) 689-1441
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Lorenzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lorenzen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Lorenzen Obituary
ROGER A, LORENZEN
November 14, 1944 - July 1, 2019
Roger passed away at Veteran's Hospital, Long Beach, CA. Airforce Vietnam Veteran. Visitation: Thursday, July 18, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Pierce Brother's Crestlawn Mortuary 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA, Commitment Burial: Friday, July 19, 9:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA. Reception following: 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. Corona Elks Lodge 2045, 912 E. 6th St., Corona, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park
Download Now