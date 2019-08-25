Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Ralph Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROGER RALPH ADAMS Roger Ralph Adams was born in Cherokee, Oklahoma, to Ralph & Nina Adams on May 12, 1936. He passed into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2019 at 10:20 am. He was 83 years old. He has three brothers and one sister. Roger was an Army Veteran, Professional Photographer and College Professor. He is survived by his two brothers, John and Herald Adams; sister Lois; his sons and daughtes in-laws, Jeff and Cheryl Adams of La Vergne, TN, Greg and Lynn Adams of Hemet, CA; six grandchildren, Cody and his wife Sylvia, Micah, twins Cassidi and Kelsi, Leilani and Cash and two great-grandchildren Ethan and Elora. He will be missed! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Fellowship Church in Hemet. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00a.m. on August 28, 2019 at Bible Fellowship Church located at 26835 Columbia St., Hemet, CA 92544. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.