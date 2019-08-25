|
|
ROGER RALPH ADAMS Roger Ralph Adams was born in Cherokee, Oklahoma, to Ralph & Nina Adams on May 12, 1936. He passed into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2019 at 10:20 am. He was 83 years old. He has three brothers and one sister. Roger was an Army Veteran, Professional Photographer and College Professor. He is survived by his two brothers, John and Herald Adams; sister Lois; his sons and daughtes in-laws, Jeff and Cheryl Adams of La Vergne, TN, Greg and Lynn Adams of Hemet, CA; six grandchildren, Cody and his wife Sylvia, Micah, twins Cassidi and Kelsi, Leilani and Cash and two great-grandchildren Ethan and Elora. He will be missed! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Fellowship Church in Hemet. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00a.m. on August 28, 2019 at Bible Fellowship Church located at 26835 Columbia St., Hemet, CA 92544. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019