Age 81, passed on August 30, 2020 in Riverside, CA surrounded by his family. Ronn is survived by his wife, Gerri Ynostroza; his daughter Michelle Flores and son-in-law Robert; his son Christopher Ynostroza and his daughter-in-law Lena; and his six grand-treasures: Marissa, CJ, Sami, Bird, Lali and Randi, the loves of his life. He was the older brother of Patsy Madujano and Angie Ynostroza and son of Felix and Flora Ynostroza. Ronn was born on November 22, 1938 in Chino, CA and graduated from Upland High School in 1958. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, martial artist, baseball coach, local casino goer, and proud attendee of many years of dancing, swimming, football, baseball, volleyball and soccer performances. Ronn rarely missed an event held by his grand-treasures, including their high school and university graduations. Ronn will be missed by many, but his memory will live on forever. Services for Ronn will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Avenue Riverside, CA 92503. The visitation will be from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm, proceeded by burial services at the Riverside National Cemetery at 1:45 pm.





