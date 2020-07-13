3/19/1946 - 07/03/2020 Ronald Steven Mack, 74, died on July 3, 2020 in Moreno Valley, CA due to complications from an aortic aneurysm repair. He was born on March 19, 1946 to Stanley Joseph Mack and Catherine Lucy Teknus in Long Island, New York and was a long-time resident of Moreno Valley. He is survived by wife of 19 years, Terry; brother Dennis; sons Ronald Mack, Jr., Edward Walter (Skip) and Brian; grandchildren Kirstin, Rhiannon and Sydney. He was looking forward to being a great grandfather for the first time. Ron served 20 years in the Air Force and had a second career in taxes and accounting. As a transplanted New Yorker he was a die-hard Yankee fan. He also enjoyed playing pool, cards and being the life of the party. Ron had a never ending thirst for knowledge and never stopped learning. Due to Covid-19 the service is private, so lift a glass of Ron's favorite brew, tell a joke and have a laugh. That would be the very best way to honor him. Miller-Jones Mortuary 23618 Sunnymead Blvd. Moreno Valley, CA





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store