RONALD JAMES RESVALOSO
Ronald James Resvaloso passed away on May 6, 2019, he was 59. Ronald was born on August 23, 1959 in Riverside, Ca. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul A. Resvaloso Sr. and Myrtle M. (Calac) Alimo, brother Gary Sr., Richard Sr., Paul (Rhino) Sr., and son Anthony Resvaloso. He is survived by his children Monica Resvaloso, Ronald Resvaloso Jr, Helen Resvaloso, Ralph Basquez, Nicholas Resvaloso, and Rain Resvaloso, brothers Donald Resvaloso, Charles Resvaloso, sister Linda Resvaloso, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, 05/16/19, 5pm with Rosary at 7pm at Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, 120 N. Buena Vista, Hemet, CA 92543. Mass on Friday, 05/17/19, 10pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 23600 Soboba Rd., San Jacinto, CA 92583 with burial to follow at Soboba Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 14, 2019