May 5, 1941 - February 8, 2020 Ronald George Mills Williams, age 78, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Lacey, Washington after an extended illness. Mr. Williams was born May 5, 1941 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He was a retired investigator with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Also, he worked in the firearms and security industry in the Palm Springs area. He was a Master Mason, a U.S. Army veteran, and a life member of the NRA. In 2006 he moved to Big Fork, Montana. He is survived by his son Brent of Olympia, WA, brother Neal of Crestline, CA, sister Linda Martin of Olympia, WA, nephew Evan Martin of Seattle, WA, niece Amy Rainwater of Olympia, WA, and numerous cousins. His mother, Irene L. and father Harold M. Williams predecease him. His family will hold a celebration of Ron's life at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Masonic Lodge 693 at 450 S. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Funeral Alternative of Washington 455 North St SE Tumwater, Wa 98501 (360)523-2489
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020