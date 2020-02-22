Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Williams Obituary
May 5, 1941 - February 8, 2020 Ronald George Mills Williams, age 78, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Lacey, Washington after an extended illness. Mr. Williams was born May 5, 1941 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He was a retired investigator with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Also, he worked in the firearms and security industry in the Palm Springs area. He was a Master Mason, a U.S. Army veteran, and a life member of the NRA. In 2006 he moved to Big Fork, Montana. He is survived by his son Brent of Olympia, WA, brother Neal of Crestline, CA, sister Linda Martin of Olympia, WA, nephew Evan Martin of Seattle, WA, niece Amy Rainwater of Olympia, WA, and numerous cousins. His mother, Irene L. and father Harold M. Williams predecease him. His family will hold a celebration of Ron's life at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Masonic Lodge 693 at 450 S. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Funeral Alternative of Washington 455 North St SE Tumwater, Wa 98501 (360)523-2489
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -