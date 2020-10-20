March 23, 1935 - Oct. 15, 2020 Roque, a native of Panama, migrated to the United States in the mid 80's living in Hoboken, N.J., for a few years before settling in Moreno Valley, Calif., in the early 90's, where he resided until his death. He had an impeccable work ethic. Anyone who knew him will tell you he was dedicated and loyal to a fault. He was a generous man, the type that would give you the shirt off his back. He was a devout Catholic who never missed church on Sundays. He loved his wife, his family, God, reading the Bible, tinkering around the house, dancing, classical music, cooking, his wife's lasagna (sin queso), writing, Disney animated films (Snow White was his favorite), sharing his knowledge, and being right. He had a great sense of humor, a hearty laugh that filled the room, and an ear-to-ear impish smile. He was a curious man who loved to learn new things. And when you talked to him, you could count on him being present and engaged as if what you had to say was the most important thing in the whole wide world. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leticia; his children Lina and son-in-law Pedro, Chicho, and Rurik and daughter-in-law Kimberly; his grandchildren Carla and husband (Papa) Jay, Paola and partner Kevin, Yasmira and partner Ivan, Sasha and husband Ariel, Joshua and wife Gaby, Jonathan, Dylan, David and wife Ashley, and Samantha; and his great grandchildren Jorge, Miles, James, Mikaela, Luka, and Noah. We will miss you dearly, abuelo.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store