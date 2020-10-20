1/1
Roque A. Chang M.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roque's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 23, 1935 - Oct. 15, 2020 Roque, a native of Panama, migrated to the United States in the mid 80's living in Hoboken, N.J., for a few years before settling in Moreno Valley, Calif., in the early 90's, where he resided until his death. He had an impeccable work ethic. Anyone who knew him will tell you he was dedicated and loyal to a fault. He was a generous man, the type that would give you the shirt off his back. He was a devout Catholic who never missed church on Sundays. He loved his wife, his family, God, reading the Bible, tinkering around the house, dancing, classical music, cooking, his wife's lasagna (sin queso), writing, Disney animated films (Snow White was his favorite), sharing his knowledge, and being right. He had a great sense of humor, a hearty laugh that filled the room, and an ear-to-ear impish smile. He was a curious man who loved to learn new things. And when you talked to him, you could count on him being present and engaged as if what you had to say was the most important thing in the whole wide world. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leticia; his children Lina and son-in-law Pedro, Chicho, and Rurik and daughter-in-law Kimberly; his grandchildren Carla and husband (Papa) Jay, Paola and partner Kevin, Yasmira and partner Ivan, Sasha and husband Ariel, Joshua and wife Gaby, Jonathan, Dylan, David and wife Ashley, and Samantha; and his great grandchildren Jorge, Miles, James, Mikaela, Luka, and Noah. We will miss you dearly, abuelo.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved