In loving memory of our beloved,

ROSALIE MCLAUGHLIN

Rosalie was born April 5, 1969 to the parents of Donald D. King and Lynne King. She is survived by her brother Joshua King, sister Janet King, her husband Charles McLaughlin, son Lukas McLaughlin, daughter Madison McLaughlin and nieces Cecilia King Valdes and Carly King. She worked as a Pharmacist at Parkview Community Hospital. She passed away October 11, 2018 with her family at her side after a two-year battle from breast cancer. Rosalie was 49 years old.

Rosalie was very happy in life, her lively personality, witty charm, brash sense of humor and genuine character shined like a beacon for all to witness. Her beauty was gracious and profound like the rays of the sun through breaks in the clouds. She touched so many people with her kind, generous, loving and honest soul. She was real. This world is less of a beautiful place without her. She is missed by all those who loved her, knew her and those who never had the opportunity. Rest in peace my love. My Sunflower.

A memorial service will be held at Miller-Jones Mortuary at 10AM on April 4th 2019. It is located at 23618 Sunnymead Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary