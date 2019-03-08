ROSALIE HYDE TREVINO "Wandering Cloud"

Age 68, Tribal Member of Morongo Band of Mission Indians, passed away in Riverside, CA on March 3, 2019. She was a resident of Springerville, CA and former resident of Atascadero, CA. Rosalie was born in Riverside County, CA on November 2, 1950. She was a high school graduate, worked in assembly line, field work and then retiring.

Rosalie had several charities she liked to give to such as, Animal Shelters, Kids Clubs in Arizona, as well as many others.

Rosalie is survived by her daughter, Kathy McKennon; sons, Augie Hyde and Larkin Vieyra; sisters, 4 Star General Boo and Sgt. at Arms Chata; brothers, Earl Hyde and Richard Lugo; many grandchildren 25+ and great-grandchildren 10+. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Trevino and son, Angel M. Vega.

A Gathering & Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, Banning, CA. Funeral Mass will begin at 10am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Morongo Reservation, Banning, CA with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019