ROSARIO MACROHON PUNSALAN
August 7,1915 - May 14, 2019
 Rosario Macrohon Punsalan, 103 years, passed away to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. Though born in Zamboanga City, Philippines, Rosario lived in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area since 1959. Her proudest moment in her life was on March 1, 1978 when she became an American citizen. She was the beloved wife of the late Col. Leon Flores Punsalan, USA. Rosario was the loving mother of 6 including Frances Punsalan Wood with her son-in-law Danial J. Wood and youngest son Bernard M. Punsalan of Temecula, CA. She also was the caring grandmother of Col. Thomas D. Wood, USMC, Blinker Steven Wood, Jenny Punsalan Wood, Katie Punsalan Wood, Christopher Punsalan plus 10 others. She was the doting great-grandmother of 20 with Kiralee Wood Wu, her final great grandchild. Rosario will be remembered forever as always loving, caring, kind, devoted & generous to her large family and many of her friends. As a most religious, faithful Catholic Rosario was blessed with a full and joyous life. Condolences and messages may be made at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 9, 2019
