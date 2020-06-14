April 10, 1924 in Florissant, MO - June 1, 2020 in Seattle, WA Rose Mary Konersman, 96, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Seattle, WA. Rose Mary was the seventh of fourteen children born to Bernard T. and Mary Ann (Keeven) Otten. She married the love of her life, William Albert (Al) Konersman on Nov. 5, 1949 in Florissant. Rose Mary was a secretary, a housewife, a Realtor, and an entrepreneur. With Al, Ro was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hemet for many years. She was known for her love of flowers and the theater, and she beat everyone at Scrabble. She was a friend to everyone she met, and enjoyed bringing a big container of homemade vegetable beef soup to ailing friends and neighbors. Her enthusiasm, curiosity, and love will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son, Bill Konersman; her daughters, Janet Katz and Judy Macauley; her grandchildren, Marissa Eyon and Wendy Clark; and her great-grandchildren, Jin, Elyse, and William Eyon. She was preceded in death by her husband. Rose Mary's ashes will join Al's at Riverside National Cemetery.





