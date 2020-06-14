Rose Mary Konersman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 10, 1924 in Florissant, MO - June 1, 2020 in Seattle, WA Rose Mary Konersman, 96, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Seattle, WA. Rose Mary was the seventh of fourteen children born to Bernard T. and Mary Ann (Keeven) Otten. She married the love of her life, William Albert (Al) Konersman on Nov. 5, 1949 in Florissant. Rose Mary was a secretary, a housewife, a Realtor, and an entrepreneur. With Al, Ro was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Hemet for many years. She was known for her love of flowers and the theater, and she beat everyone at Scrabble. She was a friend to everyone she met, and enjoyed bringing a big container of homemade vegetable beef soup to ailing friends and neighbors. Her enthusiasm, curiosity, and love will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son, Bill Konersman; her daughters, Janet Katz and Judy Macauley; her grandchildren, Marissa Eyon and Wendy Clark; and her great-grandchildren, Jin, Elyse, and William Eyon. She was preceded in death by her husband. Rose Mary's ashes will join Al's at Riverside National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved