ROSELLA PATRICIA REA
"In loving memory of our Mother, always on our minds,
forever in our hearts"
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Rosella Patricia Rea, 96, of Riverside, CA, at the Mission Viejo Hospital on February 10, 2019,
Rosella was born on March 24, 1922 in Akron, Ohio. She was one of 11 brothers and sisters,
Rosella lived in Riverside for over 75 years. Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Rosella, attended Michigan State University School of Business.
On September 6, 1941, Rosella married the love of her life, Vince James Rea. When Vince went off to war, Rosella did her part by volunteering with the USO and dancing with the big bands Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey. Mom loved life!
Rosella worked for the Rubidoux Water Department and the Riverside County Health Department from where she retired.
Rosella was a long-time volunteer for Riverside Community Hospital "Pink Ladies" and participated in many Charitable and Philanthropic events.
Rosella and Vince traveled the world with family and friends and loved coming home to share their wonderful travel stories. Rosella belonged to the local AARP travel group and enjoyed many years of memorable trips. She loved the theater and belonged to the Riverside Community Players and the Landis Performing Arts. She loved to walk and was one of the original "Mall' walkers at the Plaza prior to its renovation.
Rosella is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly (Ed) Wydra, Sheila (Craig) Hammer, four beloved grandchildren, Stacy (RJ) Gill, Alexa (Brian) Sevilla), Jordan Hammer (girlfriend, Shawna and her daughter Madalyn), Shelby (fiancé Emily) Hammer, and three greatly loved great grandchildren, Reese and Blake Sevilla and Zella Gill. Rosella is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and wonderful lifelong friends,
Rosella was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vince James Rea in 1997.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Catholic Church on Arlington Ave. in Riverside.
Mom will join Dad to be together forever at the Riverside National Cemetery. Interment will be a private family affair.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019