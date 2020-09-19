Rosemary D. Brock passed away on September 14, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the daughter of John Virgil Dobbs and Ester Pauline Shreffler, and was born in Emporia, Kansas. She grew up in Kansas, Barstow, CA, and Albuquerque, New Mexico as her father worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. She graduated from Albuquerque High School. While attending there, she took drafting, and was so good that the teacher had her become a student teacher and help when a substitute was in charge. As a sophomore she demonstrated her drafting expertise at the New Mexico State Fair. In June, 1944, she applied and tested for a drafting job with the Soil Conservation Service and was hired at $150 per month, her very first job. She met her husband in Albuquerque, after the war, at college. They were married in 1946. The family moved to Riverside in 1960. She graduated from college in 1963, the same year her son graduated from junior high school, and began a 25 year career of teaching first grade in the Alvord School District. After retiring, she then spent the next 25 years volunteering as a classroom aide in the district helping students get the best education they could. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Julia Brock. Also surviving are her brother-in-law Lowell Brock, and many nieces and nephews, including Donna Phelps, Arlaine Tyler, William Dobbs, Mark Dobbs, Cathy Brock, Donna Moats, Debra Snell, Mary Beckwith, Dean Brock, Gary Brock, and Lori Torres. Preceding her in death are her husband Harley Brock, her parents John and Ester Dobbs, her brother John V. Dobbs Jr., and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law. Services and interment will be private for immediate family at Riverside National Cemetery. A special thanks to the care givers and workers at The Gardens for their care these past few months. If you wish to honor or remember Rosemary, please make a donation to a scholarship fund in her name at the Alvord Educational Foundation at alvordef.org
to help educate future elementary school teachers.