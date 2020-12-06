March 2, 1931 - November 19, 2020 Rosie H. Flores, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Riverside, CA. Rosie was born on March 2,1931 to Victoria and Antonio Hernandez, deceased. She was a lifelong resident of Riverside and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Paul Flores. They were married for 47 years. Rosie is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Adame and husband Sebastian of San Marcos, Gracie Swader and Anna Flores of Riverside and son, Paul A. Flores and wife Debbie of Riverside. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Rosie had 8 brothers and sisters, Antonio Hernandez, Georgia Lopez, Manual Hernandez, Jenny Madrigal, Ramona Briones, Jess Hernandez, Augustine Hernandez and Mike Hernandez, all deceased. Rosie worked at Owens Illinois (Lily Tulip) and retired after 30 years of service. After her retirement she loved attending family functions, enjoyed traveling, day trips to the casinos, cheering at the Angel games and collected Angel memorabilia. She was an excellent cook, avid reader and collector of angels. She served for many years as a Board Member for Care Connexxus Adult Day Services, an organization dedicated to improving the life of older adults. Rosie was an incredible Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind, caring and loving person to all. She filled her home with warmth, love and laughter and will be deeply missed. A private viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside CA. All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing will be observed.





