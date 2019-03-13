|
ROSIE "CHALIA" SORIA
Age 99, passed away on March 6, 2019 of natural causes. She was born in Mexico and was a lifelong resident of Riverside, CA. She was a homemaker. Rosie is survived by daughter Nancy Morales; sons Donnie and Jerry Monroy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Cenobio Soria and sons Harry and Gary Monroy. Funeral Service will be at 9am on Wednesday, March 20 at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary with burial to follow at Olivewood Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019