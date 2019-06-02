ROY A. HENDERSON

Roy A. Henderson was born in Hillerman, IL on March 28, 1925, & called to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019. Roy was raised in IL & moved to Riverside, CA in 1967 where he was a Vector Control Inspector for the County of Riverside until he retired in July of 1987.

Roy enjoyed ballroom dancing for 3 years with the Arthur Murray Studio, then square dancing with the Wagon Train Squares in Riverside for 45 years. He enjoyed being with his family, traveling, camping, his 1972 Chevy truck, watching sports & talking & laughing with others on his CB radio. He built his own workshop where he enjoyed cutting out crafts for Lena to paint. Roy was a part of many people's lives & will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Lena of 75 years & 3 children, Roy D. (Carolyn) of Mentone, Robert (JoAnn) of Hemet, & daughter Patricia (Travis) Arnold of Russellville, AR, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren. & great-great grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his parents Frances & Daisy Henderson & 5 older brothers.

Viewing will be held on June 4 from 4-8 pm with the funeral service on June 5 at 1 pm at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park. Service officiated by Pastor Montia Setzler of Magnolia Church. Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019