Ruben Avila, went to be with the Lord at the age of 75 years old on February 17, 2020, at his home in Nuevo, CA, surrounded by his loved ones. Ruben was born in Riverside, CA, to Fernando and Jovita Avila. He married his wife Cecilia Irene Carrillo, in 1964 and they were married for 55 years. He resided in Riverside county all his life. He was blessed with three children, Teresa Anzures, Cynthia Avila-Medina and Ruben Armando Avila. He has ten grandchildren, Charles, Armando, Brittany, Fabian, Steve, Daniel, Kiana, Ruben, Louie and Victoria. He has eleven great grandchildren and is also survived by his sisters, brothers, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as high school buddies. Ruben was self employed for 40 years as an independent trucker/owner operator. He loved driving his truck and being on the road. He was a mountain of a man, the pillar of his family, with a big heart and loved every one of them dearly. Ruben will be deeply missed by all.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020