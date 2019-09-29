|
|
RUBY ELOISE CHITTICK Aug. 4, 1928 Sept. 23, 2019 Ruby Eloise (Swanson) Chittick, ascended into Heaven on September 23, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on August 4, 1928 in Riverside, California; one of five children born to Oscar and Ethel (Acosta) Swanson. She attended Magnolia Elementary (Perfect attendance every year), Central Junior High and Poly High (Class of 1946). With much love, Eloise (AKA Gamie to her family) is survived by her husband, John David Chittick (CMSgt, USAF, Retired); four children: Jimmy, David, Randy and Cyndi Sue; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sister, Genevieve; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her "Children of the Heart": Laura, Bobby and Randy Rueb. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; and sisters, Janet and Marilyn. Eloise was a carhop at Wattenbarger's Drive-In when she met and fell in love with the handsome, charming and funny Johnny. They eloped and were married in Las Vegas on July 23, 1954. Eloise called him "my Johnny" and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage. We acknowledge Eloise's love of flowers, but request in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society, the ASPCA, or Morningside Ministries. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 (210) 495-8221
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019