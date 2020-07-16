Rufina E. Martinez, 91, of Whittier, CA, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor C. Martinez, mother Lucy, father Juan, sister Angelina Torres, brothers Johnny and Ysidro Perez. She was born on November 16, 1928 in Riverside, CA. She is survived by children Victoria, Richard, (Mary), Rebecca, (Arnold), Victor Jr., (Lynnae) 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Rufina attended Chemawa school in Riverside and received education through the 9th grade. She worked at the Prenda packing house. There she met the love of her life and future husband Victor; they married on January 27, 1952. She moved to Compton to start her new life and settled in Whittier where she raised her four children. Rufina worked for Stanley Home Products as a top salesperson and secretary. She attended night school to help her typing skills, while maintaining her responsibilities at home. After several years, she felt called to give back to her home church, St. Paul of The Cross Catholic Church in La Mirada where she was one of the founding members. She taught catechism classes and supported the annual church fiesta, sang in the choir and several other functions for 23 years. She also volunteered at the Amelia Mayberry Park senior center where she oversaw bingo night. In addition, she helped several seniors by taking them to their doctor appointments, grocery shopping and transportation to bingo. She had a servant heart, strong faith and was a prayer warrior. She loved spending time with her family, but her kids took precedent. She enjoyed taking her kids to roller derby, beach trips, Dodger games and school functions. One of her memorable highlights; taking them to see the Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium. Rufina's private celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 with a family burial at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92518. Acheson & Graham Mortuary in Riverside are handling the services. In lieu of flowers you can donate in honor of Rufina E. Martinez to the following: St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 14020 Foster Road, La Mirada, CA 90638 (home church) St. Anthony Catholic Church, 3074 Madison Street, Riverside, CA 92504, where she was married 68 years ago.





