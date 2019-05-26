RUTH ANN BOLLES



Ruth left her earthly family and friends on May 1, 2019 in Murrieta, California, leaving love and great memories to all who knew her.

She was born on August 11, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois and resided in Southern California most of her adult life after serving six years in the United States Navy, stationed in Bremerton, Washington.

She was a graduate of the College of the Desert in Palm Springs, California and was a dedicated registered nurse at the San Bernardino Community Hospital for more than thirty years.

She was an amazing mother to her daughter, Dawn and her son, Brian, as well as mother-in-law to Michael. She found tremendous joy and was extremely proud of her grandson, Stuart and granddaughter, Chandler. She was "Big Grandma" to her great-granddaughters, Amaya and Kendall.

She was an avid reader and loved solving crossword puzzles. Traveling adventures with her dear friend Morea, dining out and spending time with family were her favorite pastimes. She was a big fan of baseball and loved the Angels and her childhood team, the Cubs.

She will always be remembered and admired for her kindness, sweetness and perseverance and will be dearly missed.

Ruth's memorial service will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00am at Evans Brown Mortuary, Sun City Chapel. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00pm EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114

