MRS. MAJOR RUTH ANNE LOOKER
Mrs. Major Ruth Anne (Crocfer) Looker, born on June 28, 1936 in Trinidad, Colorado, to the late Jeanette Crocfer and the late Robert Crocfer, was welcomed into Heaven at age 82 on May 11, 2019 in Murrieta, California. She graduated from The Salvation Army School for Officer's Training in 1964 and California State University Dominguez Hills in 1985. She was a Salvation Army Officer until retiring in 1999 and an auditor at The Salvation Army until retiring again in 2015. She served the Lord proudly and faithfully for over 60 years as a soldier and officer in The Salvation Army with a variety of appointments. Ruth was the beloved wife of Major Ralph E. Looker for 64 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Crocfer. Ruth is survived her husband; her son, Richard Looker; daughter, Rhonda Feldman; brothers, Leon Crocfer, Carl Crocfer, Burl Crocfer, and Arthur Crocfer; sisters, Carol Whittaker, Janice Berckefeldt, Nancy Marshall, and Martha Sanchez; grandchildren, Marc Feldman, Erin Bithoulkas, and Alexander Looker-Feldman; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Bithoulkas. Ruth's hobbies included crossword puzzles, playing piano and alto horn, and she enjoyed country/western music. Her favorite times were spent as a loving wife, mother and grand- mother. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name to The Salvation Army - Overseas Children's Sponsorship Program are welcome and appreciated. The Celebration of Life service, officiated by Lt. John Birks & Lt. Colonels Ardis and Walter Fuge, is on Friday, June 14 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 40270 Los Alamos Rd., Murrieta, California. Reception will be held after the service. Interment will be at Cypress Lawn, Colma, California on July 10, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 12, 2019