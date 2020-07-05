1919 - 2020 Ruth passed peacefully at her home in Arroyo Grande on June 5, 2020 at the age of 101 years. She is survived by her four children David (Char), Randy (Pat), Stephen (Margareth); her daughter Julie, nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was born at home in Compton, and lived in California all of her life. Ruth was the second child of George Emslie of Scotland and Marie McDonald of Nova Scotia. She grew up with a large loving family in the home her grandfather had built for her mother on Long Beach Blvd. She graduated from Compton High School, Compton Jr. College and Whittier College. She met Harry in 1940 while she was on a summer job in Yosemite where he worked as a Forest Ranger. When Harry was drafted and sent overseas she moved back to her parents' home in Compton. She drove a postal mail route during World War II in the Palo Verdes area and was honored by Congress on her 100th birthday as the oldest living female postal driver. After the war they returned to the High Sierras at Shaver Lake where Harry worked for the US Forest Service. In 1954 they moved to a Ranger Station in the Temescal Canyon by Glen Ivy. They moved to Corona for the next 42 years. She was president of the PTA and attended the Congregational Church. She moved to Arroyo Grande for the past 20 years. Ruth had many interest, was well read, liked to garden and travel and she always had youngsters in her home. Her death was preceded by her parents, sisters Helen and Jean; brother Gordon; her son Paul of Corona and an infant son George. She was an extraordinary person with beautiful red hair, an outgoing personality and a wonderful sense of humor making her a person you would like to remember if you had the good fortune to meet. She was always kind and concerned about everyone and will be dearly missed by her friends and relatives. She will be laid to rest by her husband Harry at Crestlawn Cemetery in Norco after a funeral service at Thomas Miller Mortuary in Corona at 10:30am on July 9th.





