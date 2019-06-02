|
RUTH ELIZABETH STEWART
March 14, 1947-May 20, 2019
Ruth was the first child of John Homer Stewart and Julia Evelyn Stewart. She was unwaveringly faithful to Jesus her whole life. Born in Iowa, she was moved to Riverside, California at an early age. She attended The Grove Community Church in Riverside for much of her life, and found it very fulfilling. In her early 20's she attended Southern California Bible College in Orange County, California. She is sorely missed by family and friends. Please keep the family in your prayers.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019