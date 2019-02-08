|
SALLY LORENE RANDALL (ROUSE)
Sally Randall, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and believer in Jesus Christ, passed from this life on February 2, 2019 at the age of 80 after a long and courageous battle with illness. Sally was born in Wilmar, California on June 20, 1938 to the late Harold Bronson Rouse and Ruth Lorene Rouse (Davis). Her older brother, Don Rouse (Helen), went to be with the Lord in April 1987. She is survived by her younger sister, Linda Maddox (Archie), of Nampa, Idaho. Sally excelled in school and graduated one year early from Yucaipa High School in 1955. She married her husband Larry Eugene Randall on June 25, 1955 and they were married for 63 years. They resided in Riverside, California for most of their marriage. Sally worked as a teller at Bank of America. She was a preschool teacher and director at Riverside First Christian Church before becoming the church secretary where she worked for over 20 years. Sally loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang in the church choir as well as singing solos and duets. She sang with the Riverside Master Chorale and loved traveling to other countries to participate in concerts with Larry by her side. She loved camping, baking, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and caring for her home and family. The numerous family pictures all over her home are evidence of her strong love for her family. She carried on her mother's tradition of creating beautiful quilts for each of her grandchildren to receive as a wedding gift. Larry was her full-time caregiver and always by her side until the very minute she left this earth. Sally was a follower of Jesus Christ and knew that she would spend eternity in heaven. Sally is survived by a daughter, Deborah Elaine Taft (Patrick), of Spring Valley, AZ, a son, David Eugene Randall, of Tehachapi, CA, and a daughter Cynthia Ruth Petronic (Mark) of Gaithersburg, MD. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Riverside First Christian Church on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 am. She will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019