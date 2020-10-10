Sallye Carberry

March 4, 1927 - September 11, 2020 Sallye Hartsfield Carberry was born on March 4, 1927 in Shreveport, LA to George and Myrtis Hartsfield. Along with Sallye's brother, George, the Hartsfield family moved west during the Depression, eventually settling in Long Beach, CA. Sallye's boisterous personality shined from a young age; as a girl she was named Little Miss Longview, Texas, and later her fast pitch attracted scouts from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She attended Excelsior High School in Artesia, CA. Sallye met her husband, Edward Aloysius Carberry Sr. of Chicago, while contributing to America's efforts in WWII. The couple briefly returned to Chicago, but ultimately decided they preferred the sunshine. After many years in Downey, the Carberrys moved to Earp, CA and eventually retired to Sun City, CA. Sallye worked at Provident Savings Bank, and in retirement she was a favorite line dancing instructor at the Sun City Senior Center. In her later years, Sallye moved with her daughter, the novelist Maureen Child, and son-in-law, Mark Child, to North Ogden, UT. She enjoyed the mountain views and proofreading her daughter's manuscripts. She remained in close contact with her son, San Diego football coach Ed Carberry Jr., staying up until midnight on Saturdays until she knew the score of his latest game. Sallye peacefully passed away at the George S. Whalen Home on September 11, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, her daughter-in-law Dianna Carberry, her son-in-law Mark Child, her grandchildren Jason Child, Sarah Child Hackett (spouse Dan Hackett), and Maegan Carberry, and her great grandchildren Carter and Cade Hackett. She is loved and missed.





