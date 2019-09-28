Home

More Obituaries for Salvatore Aceti
Salvatore Aceti

Salvatore Aceti Obituary
March 1, 1951 - September 23, 2019 Salvatore "Sal" Aceti, 68, passed away at home in La Pine, Oregon, on September 23, 2019. He was born in Queens, New York to Rosemary Aceti and Salvatore Iozzia on March 1, 1951. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Rubidoux High School, class of 1969. He is survived by his children Sybil Rivera (Ryan), Mario Aceti (Shayla), brother Anthony Aceti and grandchildren Eyan Rivera, Kingston Davis, Bishop Davis and Arya Aceti. He, along with his deep love of family and kind, caring heart will be greatly missed.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019
