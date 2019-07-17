|
|
SAMUEL G. WILTCHIK, M.D.
Samuel G. Wiltchik MD, a world adventurer, Dodger enthusiast, accomplished snow skier, talented photographer, professor, full of life, loving husband and father of 5 passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Julie Krynen Wiltchik, their daughter Erin, and Jody, Mark, Kerri and Jed from his first marriage to Bambi Roos Wiltchik.
Sam was born on October 7, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY in the neighborhood of Flatbush where he was first introduced to medicine, Dodger dogs, stick ball and photography. He left the borough to attend Kenyon College in Ohio and ultimately Chicago Medical School where he obtained his MD. He owed time to the military due to the Berry Plan, deferring the Vietnam War draft to go to medical residency, so in 1966, the Air Force brought him to March Air Force Base (however we joke he had to follow the Dodgers after they left NY). He established his OB-GYN practice in Riverside where he remained for 50 years, delivering upwards of 20,000 babies during his prosperous career, dedicating his life to providing care to women. He retired to the Central Coast, creating lasting friendships and was known for his larger than life personality.
Sam had a passion for life and instilled a sense of adventure in his family. This passion grew with his photography as his hobby brought our family to many corners of the world. Learned from his father, he impressed the importance of education to all he met, encouraging not only his children and grandchildren, but friends, nieces, nephews and cousins to pursue their dreams with the primary ingredient, "ass power." His interests were vast and his personality never faltered. He never knew a stranger. His warmth, graciousness, caring and humor knew no limits.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Letha as well as his brother, David. He is also survived by daughters-in-law, Michele and Danielle, grandchildren, Jessica, Morgan and Jared Ahern, Sara, Max, Madison, Garrison and Griffin, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Temple Beth El in Riverside at 10:30 AM followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the in remembrance of his fight against cancer in both himself and his patients.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 17, 2019