Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Powell Valley Memorial Gardens
Big Stone Gap, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Powell Valley Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Collins


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Collins Obituary
03/29/1938 - 08/07/2019 Sandra Stallard Collins, 81, of Mooresburg, TN, the widow of Jack Collins, passed away Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019 at Telford Terrace. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky on March 29, 1938, to James Harry and Alta Marie Caudill Stallard, both of whom preceded her in death. Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Collins of Whitesburg, KY, and Lori Tingle (Adam) of Fort Mitchell, KY; one son, David Collins (Marilyn) of Richmond, KY, one sister, Glenna Nelson (Bucky) of Marietta, GA, one brother, James Stallard (Alice) of Jenkins, KY and one grandson, Drew Tingle of Fort Mitchell, KY. Graveside service for Mrs. Collins will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 PM in the chapel at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Boggs, Matt Collins, Edwin Blake Sanders, Larry Spivey, Craig Stallard, Harry Stallard, Adam Tingle, and Drew Tingle. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Boggs, Steve Hall and Tootie Young. Arrangements are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. To express condolences, visit our website at www.orpfh.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now