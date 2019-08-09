|
03/29/1938 - 08/07/2019 Sandra Stallard Collins, 81, of Mooresburg, TN, the widow of Jack Collins, passed away Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019 at Telford Terrace. She was born in Jenkins, Kentucky on March 29, 1938, to James Harry and Alta Marie Caudill Stallard, both of whom preceded her in death. Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Collins of Whitesburg, KY, and Lori Tingle (Adam) of Fort Mitchell, KY; one son, David Collins (Marilyn) of Richmond, KY, one sister, Glenna Nelson (Bucky) of Marietta, GA, one brother, James Stallard (Alice) of Jenkins, KY and one grandson, Drew Tingle of Fort Mitchell, KY. Graveside service for Mrs. Collins will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 PM in the chapel at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Boggs, Matt Collins, Edwin Blake Sanders, Larry Spivey, Craig Stallard, Harry Stallard, Adam Tingle, and Drew Tingle. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Boggs, Steve Hall and Tootie Young. Arrangements are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. To express condolences, visit our website at www.orpfh.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019