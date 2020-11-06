Sandra L. Penunuri (Sandy) September 17, 1946 - August 27, 2020 Sandra L. Penunuri was born September 17, 1946 in Troy, Ohio. Daughter of William S. Frey and Joyce M. Frey. Her family left Ohio on her 15th birthday to relocate in Riverside, Ca. She graduated from Ramona High School in June 1964. Sandy married Charles Penunuri on October 23, 1964 and they resided in Riverside. Sandy has four children: Charles William Penunuri, David Paul Penunuri (deceased July 1967), Stephen Paul Penunuri, and Christina Lynn Cardenas. Sandy worked for Riverside County Health Department for over 30 years. She spent her retirement volunteering as an interpreter for the deaf, cooking for the homeless, ALANON and she gave help to anyone she felt was in need. Sandy and several friends made hats and other articles representing pro sports teams. They had several events each year in different parts of California, where they sold their homemade products. Sandy was predeceased by her parents, William S. Frey, March 14, 2003 and Joyce M. Frey, June 2, 2005, and her Uncle Larry Welborn, November 19, 2009. Sandy is survived by her three children, their spouses, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson, and her sister, Marcia Casem and brother, William R. Frey and their spouses and children. Sandy had her own special look on life. She was honest and would tell you like it is, loved her family and friends like no one else could, and dealt with the cards life dealt her with a positive, let's move on, attitude. She was a breast cancer survivor of 5 years. A private celebration of Sandy's life will be held on November 7, 2020. She is deeply loved and missed by everyone who has had the honor to know her.





Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2020.