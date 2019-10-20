|
|
SANDRA SUE SOLIS Sandi was reunited with her beloved husband Eddie Solis for their eternal dance on September 20, 2019. She passed peacefully in the Riverside, CA home they shared since 1992. She was level 80! She was born Sandra Sue Covington in Muncie, IN on Valentines Day 1939. She spent her life spreading love and laughter, always happiest with her many family and friends. She was a skilled, self-taught seamstress at a young age, whether it was school clothes, Halloween costumes, wedding gowns or those double-breasted shirts Eddie liked to wear, they were fashioned with love and meticulous detail. When she wasn't entertaining at home or on some big adventure with Eddie, they could be found at their beloved Riverside National Cemetery honoring fellow Veterans and providing comfort to their families. Eddie artfully playing TAPS on his bugle and Sandi reading The 13 Folds of the American Flag. She devoted many long hours performing the Ladies Auxiliary duties at several and American Legion Posts. Please join the family as we celebrate her life well lived. Service will be on Friday, October 25, 2019, 1:31pm at Riverside National Cemetery, Van Buren Blvd, , Staging Area 3, Riverside, CA 92518 Celebration of Life to follow at the American Legion Post 289, 4151 Buchanan Street, Riverside, CA 92503.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019