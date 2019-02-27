|
SANDRA KAY PLASTER
VAN DER LINDEN
On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Sandra Kay Plaster Van Der Linden, age 71, passed peacefully in her Hemet, CA home, surrounded by her family. Sandy is survived by her husband, Richard Ernest Van Der Linden of 53 years of marriage, her sons and daughters-in-law Ric and Anne Van Der Linden, Chris and Diana Van Der Linden, Josh and Julie Van Der Linden, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sandy was raised and lived in the Hemet/San Jacinto area and loved to be with her family and was involved in the local community.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Estudillo Mansion located at 150 Dillon Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92583. Family and friends are invited to attend. The family has asked that in place of flowers or gifts, consider making a donation to the Estudillo Barn Restoration fund by sending a check to P.O. Box 922, San Jacinto, CA 92581.
She will be missed by all whose lives were touched by Sandy.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019