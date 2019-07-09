Home

Sandy Twigg Obituary
SANDY TWIGG
 Sandy Twigg (born Sandra Ann Fox) passed away recently at the age of 70 at her home in Lake Elsinore, CA.
She is survived by her brother Michael Fox and family, son David and family – wife Gabriella, grandchildren Lena, Jake, and Samuel.
Born in Whittier on January 8, 1949 to Roy and Claudeen Fox, her family moved to Huntington Beach, CA where she met her future husband, Steven Twigg. She worked in the Social Studies department at Edison High School and taught night school at Orange Coast College before relocating to Lake Elsinore in 1983.
She worked for the Lake Elsinore Unified School District until she retired to spend time with her husband and their dogs, hosting Thanksgiving and Easter holidays for the family, and having grandkids over for sleepovers.
Sandra will be put to rest in Lake Elsinore Cemetery next to her husband under their stone that conveys our best wishes to both, "Fair Winds & Following Seas". EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 674-3141
www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 9, 2019
