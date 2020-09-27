Sara Beimborn

Aug. 23, 1953 - Aug. 30, 2020 Sara Nadine Beimborn, known forever to her family by her childhood nickname, "Sally," passed away quietly on August 30, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She will be lovingly remembered for the joy she took in her life, her vivacious spirit, her deep love of all beauty and art, and her generosity, remarkable energy, and strong loyalty to friends and family. She was a beloved sister, aunt, teacher, and friend. The neurological disease that invaded her body could not have picked a more formidable foe. She was stubborn, determined and brave, and we hope she is running with the angels in sunny meadows and scooping up wildflowers in her newfound freedom from pain. We love you, Sally, and we will miss you always. Sara was born on August 23, 1953, in Tacoma, Washington, to John and Beverly Beimborn. She was the second of seven siblings. Naturally graceful, playful, and social, she was also blessed with a bell-tone singing voice and a gentle, appealing beauty. She loved music and expressive dance from the time she was small, and she constantly skipped along to songs on the radio or, if there weren't any, offered melodies of her own. She developed an extensive repertoire of tunes, starting young, continuing in choirs at church and school, expanding to popular music in her teens and a huge love for all kinds of songs throughout her life. She taught her five sisters and one brother the songs she picked up along the way, and they filled the house and car with harmonies and lyrics from every era. She was friendly and poised, sharing her cheer with those around her. She attended Fawcett Elementary, Stewart Jr. High and Lincoln High Schools in Tacoma, before going on to Pacific Lutheran University. She graduated PLU in 1974 with a Bachelors in Sociology. She would later add a teaching credential to her accomplishments and begin a long and rewarding career as a public school teacher. She taught most grades from 1 to 6, retiring from the faculty of Thompson Elementary in San Bernardino, California. She developed a strong commitment to her students, a love of teaching, creative approaches to her classes, and a devotion to children of all ages. She infused music and movement into their every experience, adding choreography, karaoke, and physical activity to their day. Her students returned her love with pleasure and by going on to succeed in their lives, which thrilled her. It was after Sara's college years, when she frequently followed live bands and dabbled in a broad musical spectrum, that she met Michael Torrence, a musician and instrument repair technician. They traveled Europe and explored the world, being married more than 20 years and living in the hills above Yucaipa, California, before going their own ways and remaining friends. She spent her recent years with her loving and attentive boyfriend, Nick Houvardas, and they traveled the United States, Canada, Greece, Mexico, and more, before the disease limited her activity in the final months. Sara and Nick shared a love of cooking, ethnic food, exploring, travel and culture. She felt blessed by his company. Sara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her boyfriend, Nick Houvardas; by sisters Susan Adams, of Redmond, Washington; Sandy Berenter (Steve), of Boise, Idaho; Sharon Kennedy, of Hillsboro, Oregon; Stacy Johnson (Ron), and Sunne Sidelnikow (Yvan), both of Beaverton Oregon; and by her brother, Stephen Beimborn, of Seattle, Washington. She also leaves behind loving nieces and nephews: Christopher Adams (Bri, children Samantha and Liam); Jared, Adam (Lindsay), and Jesse (Ali) Berenter; Alex (Anthony) Buckles; Sam (Brooklyn) Johnson; and August, Grace and Ezra Beimborn. The family wishes to thank our brother Stephen Beimborn for his devoted and constant caring for Sara in her final days and hours; Nick Houvardas for the loving attention he gave Sara and the happiness he shared with her; Redlands Community Hospital; Asistencia Rehabilitation; and CareOptions Hospice. A virtual service in celebration of Sara's life is being arranged by the family for a small group, due to COVID-19. We hope for a larger celebration, and to hear your stories of our sister's life, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank or Boys & Girls Club.





