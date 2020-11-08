1/1
Scott Cameron Huffman
February 5, 1978 - August 21, 2020 On August 21st, the beloved son of Don and Judy Huffman, and nephew of Bill and Marilyn Fauntleroy, Scott Cameron Huffman passed away in Nipomo, California. He is survived by his daughters, Riley, 19, Avery, 15, Taylor, 23; his fianc‚e, Mallory Walton and her son Rowdy, 2. He was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in Riverside, California, attended Polytechnic High School, graduating in, 1996. Thereafter, he attended Riverside City College and Questa College located in San Luis Obispo. He enjoyed metal fabrication and design and became a foreman with Apex Engineering. In his spare time, he enjoyed creating and fabricating his own designs as well as riding his own special motorcycle," Pickels". He will always be remembered for his great smile, great laugh, and the love he had for his family, as well as his friends. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the college funds for Scott's daughters, in care of Scott's mother, Judy C. Huffman, P. O. Box 59259, Riverside, California 92517. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Olive Branch Community Church, 12000 Olive Drive, Bakersfield, California on Saturday, November 14, at 11:00 A.M.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2020.
