|
|
2-18-1972 - 10-13-2019 Scott passed on in his sleep on the afternoon of Sunday 10-13-19. He is survived by a son, Nicholas, four step children Corryn, Kyle, Alice and Kim, his wife Susan, his parents Don and Diane deBourguignon and sisters Deborah Martinez and Cari Echols and their familes. No funeral services will be held. A memorial celebration of Scott's life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 5770 Alrington Ave, Riverside on Saturday, 11-9 at 2 PM with a reception to follow at the church.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019