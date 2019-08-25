Home

SCOTT V. CANNON Age 57, of Temecula, California, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on August 15, 2019. Scott was born February 8, 1962, in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, the son of the late William (Bill) and Judy Cannon. While his father was serving in the Air Force, the family settled in Moreno Valley, CA where Scott attended school and became active in Little League Baseball. His interest and talent for "pitching a hard fastball" opened opportunities that led to his draft into the MLB with the Anaheim Angels. Later, as a graduate of California State University San Bernardino, Scott put his business degree to work by starting his own construction company, Cannon Development, whose logo was "We Build". He was a builder of beautiful custom homes, loved to hunt and fish with his boys, a proud supporter of his sons' interests and accomplishments in football, wrestling and of course, baseball. Scott was a friend to many. His heart and pride was rooted in the love for his family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Noelle, his two sons, Carson and Connor of Temecula and his brother, Randy of Nuevo, California. Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 6th, at the Lake Elsinore Women's Club located at 710 W. Graham Ave., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. Service will begin at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe Account has been set up for Noelle and the boys, https://www.gofundme.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019
