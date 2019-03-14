|
Sean Lane, born on September 18, 1984 in Anaheim, California, passed away March 2, 2019 in Homeland, California. He is survived by his daughter Taytum Rose; son Slater Ray; his mother Rose Mary Kolb; brothers Johnny and Thomas; sister Mary. Family and friends visiting hours will be Friday, March 15 2019 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm at the Evans-Brown Mortuary in Sun City. Graveside service will be Saturday, March 16 2019 at 10:00am at the Rincon Tribal Cemetery in Valley Center, California. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114
