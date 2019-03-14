The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Sean Lane

Sean Lane Obituary
SEAN LANE
 Sean Lane, born on September 18, 1984 in Anaheim, California, passed away March 2, 2019 in Homeland, California. He is survived by his daughter Taytum Rose; son Slater Ray; his mother Rose Mary Kolb; brothers Johnny and Thomas; sister Mary. Family and friends visiting hours will be Friday, March 15 2019 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm at the Evans-Brown Mortuary in Sun City. Graveside service will be Saturday, March 16 2019 at 10:00am at the Rincon Tribal Cemetery in Valley Center, California. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114
www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019
