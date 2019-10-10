Home

Sean Mata


1997 - 2019
Sean Mata Obituary
SEAN DANIEL MATA On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Sean Daniel Mata, a loving son, passed away at the age of 22 years old. Sean was born March 10,1997 in Upland, CA. His love for his God Jehovah led him to being baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 12, 2010. Sean had a passion for Subies and BMX bikes. He was known for his love of Bible truths, his laugh and beautiful smile. Sean is survived by his father and mother, Dennis and Patty, along with his stepsisters Alecia and Tonya and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A comforting funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 11808 Indian St. Moreno Valley, CA. 92557.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 10, 2019
