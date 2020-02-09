|
Sharon Citi, 58, passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born to John and Billye Morant on December 27, 1961, in Oscoda, Michigan. Sharon attended Notre Dame High School in Riverside, CA and Chico State University before completing a bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University. For many years, Sharon was a beloved preschool teacher at Grace Baptist Church and an elementary school teacher at Tom s Rivera Elementary School in Riverside, CA. Sharon could light up a room with humor and energy, and loved to enliven her storytelling with vibrant physical comedy. An avid reader, she owned and read thousands of books and wrote many beautiful poems, short stories, and letters. She made deep friendships with her neighbors and colleagues from all walks of life. After a decades-long battle with complications of aortic dissection, Sharon departed this life at LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. She is survived by her siblings Michelle, Susan, Natalie, and John; her children Kristina and Alicia; and grandchildren Isabella and Billye. A memorial service will be held on March 24, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Riverside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Family and friends are invited to send stories and photos of Sharon to sharoncitimemorial@gmail.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020