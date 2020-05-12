December 27, 1980 - April 22, 2020 Shawn Michael McElroy was born to Michael Dennis McElroy (deceased) & Maria Elena McElroy. He was raised in Norco, Ca & attended Norco High (Class of 1999). He was strong with a creative mind & built a career in construction. Shawn's greatest accomplishments were his children, (Ethan, Katie, & Preston). He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and mostly a loving and catering father. Shawn will be laid to rest beside his brother (Anthony William McElroy) at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Riverside, Ca.





